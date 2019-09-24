Speaking as co-chairman and head coach of the Camel Kids Wrestling program for the past 19 years, our volunteer organization and the Gillette Wrestling/Pat Weede organization were very shocked and saddened to learn that many thousands of dollars from our club and Gillette Wrestling have been stolen.
This has been particularly shocking because it appears all this money, raised through community efforts and donations, was taken by a person within both the organizations who was in a position of great trust. It is this that hurts the most.
