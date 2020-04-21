I did not realize when I was younger that my hero, Charles Schultz, was a modern day fortune teller. How could he know that we would be visited by the Great Orange Pumpkin? That he would rise out of the pumpkin patch and roam about our great country and bestow gifts and goodies on all the truly faithful and sincere believers?
After catching a few snippets of the now marathon Caponavirus Briefing, I was shocked to say the least, and I’m a pretty hard sell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.