We were very disappointed to read in your article that two commissioners were voting against providing any funding to Gillette Reproductive Health from the 1% taxes, since they erroneously believe that they refer patients for abortions. This is categorically wrong! They do not refer patients for abortions. Instead they provide the only medical services for the uninsured and underinsured. They provide lifesaving cancer screenings, STD testing and treatment, along with screenings and counseling for the following: depression, alcohol, tobacco, diabetes, heart disease, weight management and other preventative and supportive basic medical care. They help fill the number one need identified in the latest Campbell County Community Needs Assessment (2016) "medical care for adults," since they are the only ones who provide access to care on a sliding fee basis.
Especially at this difficult time, we need to help provide health services to the underserved. We sincerely hope that all the Commissioners will come to understand the need to support this valuable service to Gillette.
