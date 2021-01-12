“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution of the United States of America.”
Yesterday, the Boomerang devoted nearly a page to a couple who joined the mob attacking all those things, while considering themselves patriots. Then they said what they were really doing, supporting Trump, one person, not the country, not the Constitution, not democracy. The mob waved Trump flags and flags of rebellion alongside American flags, singing patriotic songs while vandalizing the symbol of our freedom and liberty.
