Regarding the Sept. 7 article on page B4 of the Gillette News Record entitled “Afghanistan becomes a flash point for candidates in their race to oust Cheney,” I can only say that after I got off the floor from gales and gales of hilarious laughter that in spite of the big money from big tech and big liberals and the “canned” article along with the laughable Chris Haynes (University of New Haven political science professor) view that Liz Cheney is — and will always be — history in Wyoming.
The canned “Wyoming Politics” page tells us all we need to know, as the bigwigs send the poop down the pipe for us to absorb. However, despite big money and big tech, good folks from Wyoming will send Liz Cheney back to the East Coast where she came from in the first place, for she was never in our camp, and continues to prove it.
