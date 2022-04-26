I would like to respond to your article about Pilates in the April 16 issue. I was pleased to see you wrote about Pilates in the Gillette community, but I feel you didn’t give nearly enough information on the goals for Pilates taught at Lift Fitness or its beginnings with Joseph Pilates.
Clients attend for many reasons at Lift Fitness: to gain flexibility, improve posture, help with back pain, gain muscle strength and lose weight to name some of them. Juanita teaches all ages from teenagers to clients in their seventies. Of all the exercises and classes I have attended through the years, I feel Pilates has been the most beneficial for my health and well-being.
