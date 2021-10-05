After attending the Campbell County Library Board meeting this past Monday afternoon I was once again taken aback by the focus of some on attacking the diverse collection at our library.
Are politicians not overreaching when they think that they have the qualifications of someone with a Library Science degree and can work in information collection and management in an academic setting?
