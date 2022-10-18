In the wake of the ongoing controversy about certain reading materials at the Campbell County Public Library that are geared toward young people, and the wishes of some in the community to have sexuality returned to the dark closet of the 1950s and their morals imposed on everyone in town, I pose this question.
How many times have you heard in the news a story about children being sexually abused in a library by librarians? And how often do you hear about children being sexually abused in a church by clergy?
