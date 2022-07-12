Liz Cheney is a wolf in sheep clothing. As she tries to destroy Donald Trump and everyone who has ever supported him she boldly asks the voters of Wyoming to forgive and forget. President Trump did more for this country than anybody in recent history and continues to help hold this nation together. A vote for Liz Cheney is a vote for congresswomen Pelosi and the radical left. If you think that the Leftist Dems are making things better for you then do your duty and vote for Liz Cheney. Cheney claims she is looking out for the people of Wyoming. I say hog wash, Liz Cheney is looking out for Liz Cheney.
Chris Friedly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.