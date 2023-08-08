We live in an amazing age.
The sum total of human knowledge is ubiquitous (Google the term if you don’t know what it means). At the touch of a few buttons on a screen on a device in our pockets, we can now have the answers to just about any question. With the swipe of a few fingers, we can learn how to make garlic bread, build a bomb or watch a video of cats dancing with dogs.
Anyone who has access to a cellphone, tablet or computer has amazing access to all kinds of information — good or bad. The ability to access information includes our children. Don’t think for a minute that our kids do not have access to their own phones, their friend’s phones or the neighbor’s computer.
So, I sat back with some level of astonishment and a level of amusement when our library board decided it was important to ban books. They made a stink about books that had never been checked out, and many proceeded to call our local librarians all kinds of unjustified names. Forklift-loads of money were spent on newsprint, memos, research, surveys and meetings to ensure our children did not have access to books on certain subjects in the library. Of course, they had access to much more inappropriate and frightening information via the internet. The book burning campaign had little or no effect on the information available to the children, because they all have other more convenient, and arguably inappropriate sources for the information (which is why no one checked out the books in the first place).
Then, the book burning campaign took a decidedly more sinister path, when the library board — not satisfied with book removal — turned to the politics of personal destruction. They fired the library director. The director said she was following the law. The library board said they were the law, and she should do what they say. The library board believes they are the ultimate authority on the subject. A lawsuit is inevitable. The county will spend another forklift-load of money, and kids will still have access to inappropriate information.
So, I have to ask myself, if banning books is an exercise in futility in preventing kids from getting inappropriate information, why spend all the money and go to all the effort? Why demonize and attack people? What do these people ultimately want? Why is it so important to spend all these taxpayer resources fighting this battle? Why do people who do not respect the library board’s authority have to be silenced? Who is next on the destruction list?
Maybe I’m not the only person wondering these things? Are you?
I think you know the answer. This “revolting mixture of activism and cheap virtue signaling” is an effort to gain power, prestige and eventually some cash. Would be politicians saw tRump use evangelicals to gain the presidency and they are trying to reuse his recipe. Unfortunately, these people can’t land in the city, stir up hate and discontent, then hop back on their airplane and retreat to Mar-a-Lago. They have to live with the stench that they create, at lease for a while. You are not the only Republican that is not happy with it. I’ve talked to several that are absolutely ashamed of this mess. Maybe more people will be empowered to express that sentiment now that you have bravely broken the silence. Thank you.
