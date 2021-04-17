I would like to address Mr. Dave Allison’s concerns about the Senior Center’s’ mask policy as well as opening of the doors for our Vets Breakfast.
First off, I am an 86-year-old veteran and native of Gillette and I have been attending the Vets Breakfast for several years. As far as opening up at 8 a.m. and standing in line, I have never had to stand outside for more than a few minutes. If you arrive before 8 a.m. and the weather is bad, just sit in your vehicle until the doors open. If they start opening the doors 15 minutes early, there will be people showing up at 7:30 wanting in. The center has to set a time and adhere to it.
