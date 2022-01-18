I moved to Gillette a couple of years ago from a big town in Minnesota. City life moved fast, and the quick pace was all I ever knew. While it had its advantages, it moved way too fast for me.
I was born and raised in the same large town and lived there until my early 60s. Making the move to Gillette required a lot of change, which is something I struggle with. I have a disability that requires special resources that I worried I would have a hard time finding in a small rural area. Being able to make new friends and possibly work, weighed heavily on my mind.
