An election year is upon us and in Campbell County, we have choices to make in nearly each of our local elections. I applaud each person who has put their name on the ballot for consideration. It is a huge commitment of energy, personal, family, and business time, as well as personal finances to commit to serve the public as an elected official.
In most of these races, there is an incumbent running against a newcomer to politics. An incumbent has a voting record which can show their position on an issue. The challenge to voters is to understand why someone voted for or against an issue. There can be faulty wording of the bill/law/resolution, unintended consequences, or unenforceability by law enforcement. A candidate can be wrongly portrayed on a position based on their “support or non-support” without understanding why they voted as they did.
