The decision by a majority of the library board to cement its narrow agenda by adding a community standard clause to the library mission statement runs counter to what libraries represent. The library is an institution representing access for all — access to literature, entertainment, reliably sourced information, literacy and intellectual growth. The mission statement addition seeks to impose a narrow set of values as defined by a small, appointed — not elected — group of citizens.
The board also cut ties with a national professional library association and, by association, the Wyoming state library association. The library associations are a valuable tool for improving services, providing resources and staff development, not sinister entities as characterized by some board members.
