As I attended Mike Enzi’s funeral Friday in the Pronghorn Center, I could not help but think how Gillette College has changed over the years.
In the mid-1980s, when I decided to go into business for myself, I had no business background and decided to take as many applicable business classes as I could. They were taught at night through Gillette College and were in the old hospital building by the current senior center. Those classes helped me fill a void and allowed me to move forward with confidence in my new adventures.
