Walking around town plus in my travels I notice few if any windows that open for ventilation at business and government. With pending summer energy issues we should consider installing more windows with screens that open for ventilation. If power is off for several hours or more many buildings could become unusable due to summer heat.
Just a thought from a retired person who remembers living without AC.
