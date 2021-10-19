Rain and snow this morning, becoming snow for the afternoon. Windy. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Regarding the upcoming Veterans Day Special on Nov. 9, I congratulate you for taking care of us.
Someone has to take pride in what our country is and what is has done for the world, for everyone else seems to have forgotten the little white crosses and the 18-, 19-, 20- and 21-year-old kids located for an eternity right underneath them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.