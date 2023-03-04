After attending the library board meeting on Feb. 27, I’m left wondering a few things. Why does Sage Bear think it’s okay to contact an attorney from Florida to push her agenda of taking the collection development policy out of the hands of professional librarians? It seems to me if this is a legitimate thing to do a local attorney would jump on it. Why is an attorney even involved if she is so sure the censorship resulting from this is benign?
I’m wondering why one member of the far-right religious army thought it would be productive to lecture the VERY FEW people who did not stand for the prayer? Hugh Bennett spoke about how he is feeling persecuted because not everyone in attendance stood for the invocation or said the Pledge of Allegiance, even though he knows it is our constitutional right to not participate. It is unfortunate that religion has been inserted into this controversy but when a group of people quote scriptures at nearly every board meeting and make it clear that LGBTQ people don’t have a place in our community or deserve God’s love … well there you have it. And his assertion that not praying at a public meeting is a liberal attack on his religion is absurd. Ninety-five percent of the people who attend the library board meetings are Christian, and a vast majority are Republicans. As for my personal beliefs I choose to remain seated for the prayer and I don’t appreciate a righteous lecture from Mr. Bennett.
