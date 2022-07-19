I am writing in appreciation for the excellent article discussing the work and impending retirement of my longtime colleague and friend, attorney Francis “Frank” Stevens. This was read with a mixture of sadness to see him stop his terrific work, and happiness that he has chosen new pathways.
I’ve known Frank for my whole legal career, which encompasses much of his years in Gillette. He has been a fantastic attorney, serving in too many roles other than adoptions to recite; a mentor to young attorneys and clients, a distinguished jurist, and a trial attorney of high excellence. He has truly (along with his partners, I should add) been “an attorney’s attorney”, without a mean bone in his body, a heart of gold, and a fine and incisive legal mind and open heart. Lawyers such as Frank are rare as diamonds, and I shall miss his wise counsel on the many cases in which we may have fought professionally, but in which I believe we ended up in agreement upon – every single time over decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.