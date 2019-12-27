Last week Congress — including Rep. Liz Cheney and Sens. Mike Enzi and John Barrasso — approved the $10 million needed to fund the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act, which passed in December 2018. The BOLD Act, which was co-sponsored by Barrasso in 2018, is a significant step in creating the infrastructure needed to fight Alzheimer’s disease.
The BOLD Act will direct the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to strengthen the public health infrastructure across the country by implementing effective Alzheimer’s interventions focused on public health issues such as increasing early detection and diagnosis, reducing risk, and preventing avoidable hospitalizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.