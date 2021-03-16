On Feb. 27, we had a fire at our house and I would like to publicly express my gratitude to the Campbell County Fire Department, 911 Operator, police and medical personal for their rapid response to my emergency.
I made the call at 11:31 a.m. and have a video from my Ring Doorbell showing the firemen pulling their hose in the front door at 11:41 a.m. Thanks to their prompt response, they were able to contain the fire to only one bathroom.
