As I observed our country these past few years, it is clear that we are becoming more divided. I wonder how we will be judged 150 years from now.
We judge our ancestry in terms of slavery, as many of our forefathers were slave owners. Yes, it is part of our history; yes, slavery is evil. To end slavery, over 600,000 Americans died in a war. Our forefathers’ Constitution allowed for a path to eliminate this evil. Most countries have slavery in their histories; so the world is guilty of this evil.
