Dear County Commissioners,
I just read the article in the News Record about our library. What some are suggesting is book and idea censorship. I hope you don’t go that route and I hope you don’t undercut the library staff or library board.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: July 13, 2021 @ 6:10 pm
Dear County Commissioners,
I just read the article in the News Record about our library. What some are suggesting is book and idea censorship. I hope you don’t go that route and I hope you don’t undercut the library staff or library board.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.