Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow this afternoon. High 37F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 9F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.