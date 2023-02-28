Why do members of the Republican party and the Freedom Caucus feel the need to ostracize and marginalize transgender children? Through no fault of their own and with no conscious choice, these children can feel they have gender dysphoria as early as age 3, which means that despite what their body looks like on the outside, they feel that they are the opposite sex on the inside. A little more than 1.4% of young people ages 13-17 identify as transgender. No one chooses to be transgender, after all, it is a hard road to go down, especially in an unsupportive community. It is an expression of their gender dysphoria, and without support from family, doctors and the community, they can resort to suicide.
Our own Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, co-sponsored both Senate File 144 and Senate File 111.
