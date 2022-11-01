The Oct. 24 Library Board meeting was an exercise in dumb and dumber. The new board members managed in a few hours to severely undermine the library. They changed the perfectly good mission statement to add something about reflecting community standards. No one is sure whose community standards, but I think it is Pastor Ed Sisti’s. They drafted a new child policy which I’m pretty sure is destined to piss off a whole bunch of parents for the sake of “protecting children” from a non-existent threat of sex education that a group of Bible Thumpers deems is perverting their minds. If you are a parent who relies on allowing your young child free access to the library you might be disappointed. Make a plan to attend the next library board meeting. After a sham poll conducted by Sage Bear, wife of Rep. John Bear to discuss pros and cons of continuing any contact with the American Library Association or the Wyoming Library Association they ignored the overwhelming pro faction in the audience and made it impossible for the library and librarians to use these entities to bring new ideas and resources to our library.
All of this after only a few months of board experience and before any county board training. Way to go people! Sorry new board members but you have now destroyed any credibility you could ever hope to have in this community except of course with your little band of Mass Resistance, QAnon religious fanatics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.