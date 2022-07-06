Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Democrats Should Endorse Liz Cheney and Encourage the Crossing of Party Lines to Vote for Her.
Moderates of all stripes have bemoaned Republican extremism that forbids any reaction that suggests bipartisanship. Some members of the Republican Party will do whatever they can to prevent Ms. Cheney from returning to her House seat. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and more than 100 House Republicans signed on to host a fundraiser for Liz Cheney’s opponent.
