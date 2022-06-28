Local library board members promoting the exposure of young children to age inappropriate materials can’t defend their position. Kid’s can’t drink or go to casinos either. The youngsters in question may not know how to tie their shoes or their left from right yet.
It’s not about censorship or free speech. When a protesting citizen read excerpts from one of the books, the chairman and several adults censored the reader as the material was unfit for a public meeting. It was obscene and coarse.
