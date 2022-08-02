January 6, 2021 a coup nearly overturned the election and thus destroy our democracy. Every U.S. elected official and federal employees should be denouncing that day’s heinous actions at the top of their voices, condemning those who participated in the riot and work to find out how this coup was planned and organized.
Elected officials denounced Trump for his actions right after the riot. Quickly they were silenced. Two Republicans stood up and remained determined to investigate the 6th of January riot – Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois). All elected officials and government employees take an OATH to the CONSTITUTION. Not to a person or a party but to our U.S. Constitution. Where are these people and why aren’t they upholding their oaths?
