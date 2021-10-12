When our vehicle broke down (twice) on Interstate 90 outside Gillette in September, we feared our long-awaited cross-country trip to see family had been hopelessly ruined. But Gillette did its best to make our four-day stay easier.
We appreciate the help and optimism when we needed both, especially the Dad’s Truck & Auto drivers who rescued us (twice); the customer-first staff at La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Gillette; Mandy Wall and the can-do team at Platinum Full Service Garage; Gabrielle at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, and the staff at the Boxelder Road Ruby Tuesday.
