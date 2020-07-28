Recently, we had the privilege of hosting the Gillette Roughriders baseball team for the Phil Brown Classic Tournament in Jamestown, North Dakota.
The team was polite, well mannered and displayed good sportsmanship on and off the field. It speaks volumes about a coaching staff and parents who instill these positive characteristics in the team. We received positive comments about their sportsmanship and discipline. The city of Gillette can be proud of these fine young men.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.