At the Library Board Meeting on Monday, October 24, despite overwhelming support for our librarians to continue their association with the American Library Association, the board voted 4-1 to not support any relationship between our librarians with the American Library Association. No travel expenses, no registration fees, no memberships would be paid for with taxpayer dollars. Besides cutting the library staff off from valuable resources, networking opportunities and available programs through the ALA, the library board also cut them off from the Wyoming Library Association, simply because they operate under the ALA. This action seems vindictive and spiteful, with no real reason for it. My question is, do taxpayers pay for other county employees to attend their professional organizations? I checked with the commissioner’s office, and indeed, their expenses for attending professional association meetings are written into their budget, paid for with taxpayer dollars!
