This letter concerns the “put up or shutup” editorial.
I am writing this in answer to said article, due to some misinformation in it as well as to answer it. Mainly, the claim that the only person to step forward is Bob Vomhof, which is inaccurate. See, while the mayor pulled her stunt after the filing deadline (intentionally so), he is not the only one running a write in campaign. You have ignored Joe Kraemer in Ward 2 and Eric Hansen in
