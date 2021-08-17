I would like to thank everyone who came out to support the library and participate in the “read in,” and everyone in the community who drove by and honked and gave us a thumbs up.
If people have an issue with any book in the library they need to go through the proper process to challenge it. Censoring an entire range of books or entire subject because of your religious beliefs is not in the best interest of a free America.
