I want to congratulate the good citizens and legislature of Wyoming for not passing either of the bills which would have prohibited parents from seeking medically necessary care for their trans children. On Friday night’s news, it was reported that federal judges in Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Florida struck down rules which restricted parents from seeking transgender health care for their children.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.