I found Mr. Roosa’s opinion letter quite interesting, particularly that he overcame his fear of being labeled a “liberal” and thus hated and vilified for sharing his opinion. Unfortunately, our culture today spews hatred and vilification to anyone who disagrees with whatever your viewpoint or position is. Those who disagree with the LBGTQ agenda are vilified as “haters, homophobes, transphobes,” “non inclusive” and receive threats of physical violence for speaking out. Christians are especially a favorite target when speaking out.

