The 17th annual Veterans Day Parade will be held Wednesday, Nov. 11. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. at the corner of Second Street and 4J Avenue.
The Veterans Day Parade Committee would like to invite all veterans to participate in the parade and transportation will be provided. If interested in having an entry in the parade, entry forms are available for pickup at the American Legion Post 42 on Rockpile Avenue. Or you can contact Linda at 307-680-8341 or Sandie at 307-680-2982 for more information or for an entry form.
