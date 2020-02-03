Recently our Mom had medical care at Campbell County Memorial Hospital. What a wonderful "state of the art" facility you have here in Gillette. From each and every department of the hospital, her care was stellar! Her surgeon, Dr. Canfield, is a very skilled and compassionate individual. Mom then went to Legacy for rehab. Again, her care and the facility was top-notch. We just want to say a big "Thank You" to everyone who took part in our Mom's recovery. This community is very blessed to have these facilities.
Ginger Marquiss
