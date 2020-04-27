I would like to thank Campbell County Commissioners for serving our county during this unprecedented time and I can only imagine the difficult decisions that you are making and will continue to make in the up coming year.
However, the article in the Gillette News Record about the possibility of the Gillette Reproductive Health (GRH) being denied funding during this health crisis horrifies me. Our economic downturn alone will deny many women the ability to acquire affordable attention to their heath.
