This resident is ANGRY! I turned on the TV to watch the process of counting the electoral votes because I wanted to understand more about the process of how our government works, in particular the Electoral College. I was watching the coverage of the voting when something went horribly wrong in the middle of the debate over accepting the Arizona votes.
Next thing I know, the cameras are showing mobs of Trump supporters storming the steps of the Capitol building and breaking down doors to get in. These thugs were wandering around inside the building waving Trump flags and going into places they had no business entering. All the while I’m wondering where are the police? During the Black Lives Matter protests there were more police, tear gas and weapons than protesters. Why was that? Is it because black people were deemed more dangerous than patriotic Trump supporters?
