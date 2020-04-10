I want to give a big “Thank You” to past City Councils and County Commissioners for the funding of our community’s pedestrian and bicycle pathways.
For many of us who find ourselves homebound in this difficult time, these pathways are our primary resource for being able to get outdoors. Surely, COVID-19 was not on these past leaders’ minds when they approved funding for pathways but, along with many others, I am very thankful for the outdoor opportunity the paths provide.
