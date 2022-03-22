The government has no obligation to protect you from death. That fact is well known and quite logical and enforced by the courts since time immemorial let alone during the minuscule lifetime of the United States. The fact of the matter is for the state to protect you, they would have to supply every human with a protector, which cannot be done because who’s going to protect the protectors?
It is your obligation to maintain your life and in order to interfere with that, the government must have a compelling interest in allowing you to die or suffer severe mental anguish due to a pregnancy. It has nothing to do with a woman’s right to have an abortion it has everything to do with the fact that the government has no compelling interest in requiring women to die in childbirth or childbearing or suffer from extreme mental anguish in childbearing or childbirth.
