On April 19th, I attempted to call my sister-in-law in Gillette. The voicemail response indicated a full message box. I tried twice more with the same result.
Knowing she was sheltering in place, I contacted Father Cliff at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, who was not aware of any unusual circumstances. He suggested a “well person check” and provided the Gillette Police Department’s telephone number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.