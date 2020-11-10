First of all, I would like to admit that I was wrong. Democrats, and the Biden campaign in particular, have definitely remembered history, and have taken it to heart.
A gentleman in the 20th century by the name of Adolf Hitler once said, “lt is easier to fool the masses with a big lie, than with a small one.” Case in point, the election campaign, and this week’s results in particular. As the night of Nov. 3 was winding down, Trump was well within striking distance of victory, and was apparently leading in almost all the battleground states still not called. These were most prominently Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia.
