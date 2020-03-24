Would you please let Mr. Hill know that I have toilet paper to share with him? Please have him contact me and I can deliver it to him.
There are two things that can drive not only the stock market, but the purchase of toilet paper. They are greed and fear. Toilet paper is not gold, but it is a soft alternative to the sagebrush leaves that my grandmother used out on the prairies of South Dakota when she would herd cattle in her youth and had to relieve herself.
