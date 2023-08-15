187 minutes.
That’s how long Trump knowingly failed to act while his armed supporters stormed our nation’s Capitol. Instead, he watched the violence unfold on cable news, and even sent messages of encouragement by social media, telling the insurrectionists that he “loved” them.
This is one of many disturbing details in the most recent indictment against Trump, where he was charged with four federal criminal counts, including conspiracy to defraud our country in an unprecedented attempt to remain in power.
According to the indictment, Trump deliberately lied about voter fraud, then used those lies to try to pressure local officials to illegally overturn election results and create a fake slate of electors. He then pressured Vice President Mike Pence to toss out the legitimate results and count the fake electoral votes instead.
When all that failed, the January 6th insurrection was Trump’s last desperate attempt to cling to power. Elected officials and law enforcement officers were attacked, simply for doing their jobs — acting on the will of the people and certifying the election results. It was violent, destructive, and in some cases, fatal.
There can be no more serious crime than a conspiracy to overturn the foundation of our democracy itself: the vote of the American people. Fame, fortune, and former office cannot and should not prevent someone from standing trial and being held accountable for their crimes.
Adam Molesky
Gillette
Please allow me to propose an alternate viewpoint.
Many years ago, I quickly discovered that individuals who are telling the truth normally are very calm, composed, articulate, and rarely wave their hands around gesturing panic and making wild accusations. It’s enough for them to say what they know (bolstered by facts), and readily admitting they were wrong if their initial facts or statements were incorrect. They certainly refuse to “double down” on false and misleading statements. Liars, however, behave radically differently – they are sensitive and fragile to the point of complete hysteria, mostly because they are concealing something and are terribly concerned you will find out. Approximately six moths ago, the American public was able to access January 6 video/audio footage which proved that the claims made by politicians and the main-stream media were lies. Astonishingly, but not surprising, it also added credence to the belief that there must have always been a valid reason why our political leadership (Republicans and Democrats) was concealing the tapes from the American public. And unlike the brave journalists who exposed the DOD during the release of the “Pentagon Papers’, reporters never insisted on the right to view the January 6th tapes. Why? Clearly, they were lying to Americans (i.e., you lie because you want to hide things). And of course, the response to their getting caught was classic – no apologies, zero embarrassment, smug counteraccusations, rage, anger, and the typical “doubling down” on their lies. Equally telling is that the lying is deeply rooted in Washington DC political spheres – it is an intrinsic part of their DNA. These individuals are exclusively motivated by a united commitment to money and power (particularly the latter) and will do anything to maintain their privilege and wealth – deception is their preferred weapon of choice.
From an excerpt in the article, the phrase “…violent, destructive, and in some cases, fatal…” was used to describe the events which unfolded on January 6th. Was the “violence and destruction” on par with the actions perpetrated by Antifa and Black Lives Matter domestic terrorists where dozens of American cities burned, small businesses (many of them owned by the same minorities these groups profess to protect and shelter from “White Supremacy”) permanently destroyed, more than twenty people needlessly killed by lawless bands of looters, and federal buildings torched? Fatal? Yes – a white, unarmed, female, Veteran was brutally murdered by a black security officer. And who can forget the media circus surrounding the untimely and tragic death of US Capitol Police officer, Brian Sicknick. A review of the tapes clearly demonstrates that he was not beaten to death by rogue MAGA supporters (i.e. the “violent mob” as Liz Cheney famously tweeted; and Anderson Cooper’s ridiculous claim that Officer Sicknick was bludgeoned to death with a fire extinguisher at the hands of by “right wing extremists”), as the press initially claimed. Not to be outdone, the White House and the DOJ released public statements acknowledging that Officer Sicknick was not the only cop killed. Incredibly, they pontificated that other officers were murdered by Republicans. Disgracefully, the AG of the United States was quoted as stating that five officers died on that fateful day. What a preposterous falsehood by the highest-ranking law enforcement officer in our nation, who prides himself on following a code of ethics and personal integrity. The unfortunate reality is that these other officers committed suicide, some of them many months after January 6. The truth is that not a single police officer died on that day.
Another convenient lie is portraying the events as the “worst assault on American soil” since the US Civil War. Does anyone recall the events of 1954 when Puerto Rican terrorists shot at least five members of Congress in the Capitol building. Fast forward to 2020 (eloquently described by the media as “summer of love and peaceful protests”) when Antifa attempted to forcefully remove POTUS from office. The aftermath of that violent and destructive event was the setting ablaze of the historic “St Johns” (the Church of the Presidents) in Lafayette Square, Washington DC, just blocks from the White House. The official reports from federal law enforcement agencies confirmed that “…at least 180 officers were injured…”
Selectively picking small and random sections of the January 6th tapes was a deliberate attempt to convince the American public that January 6th was an “armed insurrection”, that police offers were murdered, etc. – all of it lies and until March of 2023, full access to the tapes suppressed. Shamefully, members of both parties called for the immediate censorship of the tapes once they were released to the public.
He's (assumed) not going to read all that. His mind has been made up for him.
Love having you guys around. Dumb & Dumber in The Thesaurus Never Sleeps. Coming to a theater near somewhere.....
Pssst.... ( whispering ) - we watched it all live on TV. Don't need tapes, re-explanation, alternative facts or pseudo-academic bloviation.
Yeah, it's ad hominem but really, that's all you deserve.
Thank you Rachel Maddow for your touching narration of events. I am forever changed.
Oh NOOOOO!!!!! Ad hominium!!!!!! You hurt my feeeellllings. not
