The Campbell County Library Board Chair Sage Bear continues to astound. On the advice of Arthur Schaper with Mass Resistance, she has reached out to a young, inexperienced lawyer, Hugh Phillips, who is not licensed to practice law in Wyoming, to rewrite the library collection policy. Mr. Phillips is a member of Liberty Counsel, a Christian nonprofit for the advancement of Christian teachings, family and promotes the sanctity of life. Where did the separation of church and government go? All the proposed changes will be up on the Campbell County Public Library website for the public to read and possibly comment on the changes. Please take a moment to read what is being proposed. The next library board meeting will be on March 27, starting at 4:30 p.m. If I interpret the proposed changes correctly, there could not be a book about classical art written for children in the children’s area. There would not be an image of Michaelangelo’s David, the Venus di Milo allowed. They would frown upon some of the art that is displayed on the Avenues of Art. Is this really where we want to go? Please speak up, let the Campbell County Commisioners and the CCPL board know your desires.
Christy Gerrits
(0) comments
