I have been reading your very real concerns in Gillette about the demise of coal. I want you to know there is hope but you will have to organize and strongly push your local, state and federal politicians to address the issue.
I live in a small Ontario, Canada, city and we had a similar story as yours in regard to the production of farm machinery. Our city was one of the major manufactures of farm equipment in the world throughout most of the 20th century until the 1980s when the two big plants closed. Our city was left without a viable economic base and unemployment soared to over 30%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.