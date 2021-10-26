I am a long, long resident of Campbell County and property owner and taxpayer.

I am unhappy with the way the tax dollars are being spent and voice my concern how the county is being run by the commissioners.

Ka12

I am a longtime resident of Campbell county and a taxpayer. Why should my tax dollars be spent to allow the further deterioration of productive commissioner meetings by a small group of religious fanatics?

