Cynthia Lummis will represent us well if we elect her to the U.S. Senate.
As a conservative, she will vote to reduce the federal debt and cut spending. She knows Wyoming well as a rancher and as one who served earlier in the Wyoming Legislature and as Wyoming State Treasurer. She was elected our lone representative to the U.S. House of Representatives from 2008 to 2016 before taking time off.
