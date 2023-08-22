When the voters of Campbell County elected me to be a member of the Campbell County School Board I assumed that you did so with the expectation that I would work there to the best of my ability. That is not to be the case.

MKetterling

Mr. Hallinan the voters put you in office for our School Board for a reason. That reason being is that you are an honorable standup man. We knew you would challenge things that needed to be challenged. I personally want to thank you for all you are trying to do. As a School Board member you should be able to ask questions concerning our schools and bring attention to things like you do. I’m sure the majority of the voters fill this way. I hope the other board members will start backing you up on these things instead of running away from them. Thank you again for speaking out and please don’t give up.

Dakota Rose

Mr.Hallinan thank you for serving on the School Board I’m sure that it is a huge responsibility, but if my understanding of serving on a board is correct your primary role is as a fiduciary to steer the organization that you serve on and this is done by adopting sound, ethical and legal governance. This along with financial management of policies to make sure that the School Board has adequate resources to advance the mission of the board.

You need to view your job as one of the overseers, not as someone that undermines the employees of the school or your board by getting into the weeds. You have a question that needs to be answered raise it at the next board meeting and that is where it needs to be answered.

Msgib1

You're an elected person just like they are therefore you're all on the same level. No one, including the Chairperson has authority over your actions if they are ethical and they fall within the established rules and guidelines for the board's duties. As an elected person, your duties are to support what your constituents elevated you into the board for. Stand your ground and if necessary, take your concerns to the state official who governs elected boards or consider legal action against those elected persons who interfere with your duty to those who elected you.

