When the voters of Campbell County elected me to be a member of the Campbell County School Board I assumed that you did so with the expectation that I would work there to the best of my ability. That is not to be the case.
Latest News
- All four new head coaches at CCHS, TBHS have experience around their programs
- CCHS grad moves guitar manufacturing business to hometown Gillette
- Frontier Auto Museum to showcase itself in TV show
- Youth movement in Camels tennis brings challenges and excitement
- New coach brings new and old to Bolts tennis
- Plans designed for new fire building in Wright for U.S. Forest Service
- Campbell County School District retirees can now apply for lifetime pass
- Gillette College creates employee salary ranges
Most Popular
Articles
- Legacy Ridge residents worry about possibility of apartments built nearby
- Casper businessman running for U.S. Senate, challenging Barrasso
- CCHS grad moves guitar manufacturing business to hometown Gillette
- Gillette man caught selling stolen power tools on Facebook faces prison
- 1,370-acre fire south of Wright sparked by mine blast
- Blotter: Boy hospitalized after getting shot in eye with BB
- Talent and leadership boost Camels in first year with new coach
- City buying property for GPD substation, training facility
- Blotter: Two boys allegedly stole $3,600 worth of Pokemon cards, fishing equipment from Walmart
- Blotter: Man arrested for interference after spitting in officer's face
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- The truth they won't acknowledge: Large crowd in support of library shows where the public really stands (43)
- Two library board members join, help start new library association (31)
- Library director fired after refusing to resign (29)
- Activism in our library board and county commissioners (10)
- Standing trial and held accountable (10)
- Commissioners defend Campbell County library board amid backlash (9)
- Library board votes to lower qualifications for hiring new library director (9)
- Library's new policy on hold as board looks for new director (8)
- Legacy Ridge residents worry about possibility of apartments built nearby (6)
- Campbell County library board fires director; hundreds attend special meeting (6)
- Commissioners settle with Wyoming Horse Racing for $800,000; settlement amount with Wyoming Downs still being figured out (6)
- Holding truth to power (5)
- Step down from your positions immediately (4)
- Commissioners settle horse racing lawsuits for more than $2.5 million (4)
- Hit the nail on the head (4)
- What do these people ultimately want? (4)
- Commissioners approve new job description for library director (3)
- Casper businessman running for U.S. Senate, challenging Barrasso (3)
- How should your school board proceed? (3)
- The zero-sum game and race (3)
- Longtime Campbell County firefighter to be inducted into hall of fame (3)
- Land Board signs rodeo letter of intent for new indoor arena (3)
- What to know about the 2024 Camporee and its 50,000 visitors to Gillette (3)
- Regarding recent library meetings (2)
- LaVonne Susie Lee (2)
- Police investigate alleged threat regarding library board (2)
- What's happening to Gillette? (2)
- Cheyenne City Council considers limiting single-use plastic bags (2)
- In appreciation of Ann Turner (2)
- Brave Books storytime begins Saturday (2)
- City adopts field use policy with focus on local teams (2)
- Library board, director at odds over book weeding policy; special meeting Friday afternoon (2)
- Third-generation supercomputer inaugurated near Cheyenne (2)
- CCHS grad moves guitar manufacturing business to hometown Gillette (2)
- Commodore Cafe now open at the Frontier Auto Museum (1)
- Swifty-themed pottery class Aug. 12 (1)
- In case you missed it: News Record stories published online this week (1)
- Celebrating two years of independence at Gillette College (1)
- Football camp gives Gillette youth college coaching, skills training (1)
- Rec Center having water issues with one of its basketball courts (1)
- YES House students experience the outdoors in summer hiking program (1)
- As the lawsuits begin (1)
- Commissioners hold off on appointing new land board member (1)
- Man gets up to 15 years for gun threats (1)
- Bolts football places special emphasis on special teams to prepare for season (1)
- Sheep populations decimated by golden, bald eagles (1)
- Bolts' girls soccer goalie commits to UND soccer (1)
- Marching bands ready to compete, bring the spirit (1)
- Albany County agencies look for ways to fight fentanyl (1)
- Gordon, state library call on ALA for conversation about group’s direction (1)
- Rocky Mountain Power is pitching historic rate hike: Here’s what it could mean for Wyoming consumers (1)
- Think tank: Government a barrier to affordable housing (1)
- Policy for trans inmates expanded (1)
- Civil Air Patrol celebrates change of command, promotions (1)
- Man throws bodily fluids at jail guards twice to get sent back to prison (1)
- How Lander lost a librarian (1)
- Library Board (1)
- Wood carvings raise about $7.8K for Campbell County youth (1)
- Thunder Basin enters school year with interim principal in place (1)
- UPS Store prevents woman from being scammed out of $5K (1)
- 1,370-acre fire south of Wright sparked by mine blast (1)
- The library deserves a better board (1)
- Campbell County HR director named interim library director (1)
- Gillette College sports return with first practices of fall season (1)
- Camporee is a good gamble for Gillette (1)
- Two teens arrested after forcing way into home, shooting girl with airsoft gun (1)
- Talent and leadership boost Camels in first year with new coach (1)
- Differences in opinion are not rights violations (1)
- College dining and residence halls reopen Sunday to athletes (1)
Community Calendar
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 25
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 29
-
Aug 29
-
Aug 29
(3) comments
Mr. Hallinan the voters put you in office for our School Board for a reason. That reason being is that you are an honorable standup man. We knew you would challenge things that needed to be challenged. I personally want to thank you for all you are trying to do. As a School Board member you should be able to ask questions concerning our schools and bring attention to things like you do. I’m sure the majority of the voters fill this way. I hope the other board members will start backing you up on these things instead of running away from them. Thank you again for speaking out and please don’t give up.
Mr.Hallinan thank you for serving on the School Board I’m sure that it is a huge responsibility, but if my understanding of serving on a board is correct your primary role is as a fiduciary to steer the organization that you serve on and this is done by adopting sound, ethical and legal governance. This along with financial management of policies to make sure that the School Board has adequate resources to advance the mission of the board.
You need to view your job as one of the overseers, not as someone that undermines the employees of the school or your board by getting into the weeds. You have a question that needs to be answered raise it at the next board meeting and that is where it needs to be answered.
You're an elected person just like they are therefore you're all on the same level. No one, including the Chairperson has authority over your actions if they are ethical and they fall within the established rules and guidelines for the board's duties. As an elected person, your duties are to support what your constituents elevated you into the board for. Stand your ground and if necessary, take your concerns to the state official who governs elected boards or consider legal action against those elected persons who interfere with your duty to those who elected you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.